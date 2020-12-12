Patrick F. McBride (1944-2020)

NORRIDGEWOCK - It is with great sorrow, the family of Patrick “Pat” F. McBride, 76, announce his passing on Dec. 4, 2020.

He was born on Nov. 29, 1944, in Bookline, Mass., the son of Leo and Dorothy (Stuart) McBride. Patrick had been in poor health for a few years. He graduated from Waterville High School in 1964. That same year, he married Sonya Lyons and enlisted in the Navy. Pat was stationed in Charleston, S.C during his service. He had gone to welding school in the Navy and was also a ship fitter.

When Pat and Sonya came home to Maine, they settled in Pittsfield. Pat was head maintenance man for Chandler Brothers, which operated several nursing homes in Maine. He then worked for Lipman Poultry Company in Augusta as their maintenance head for several years on the company’s poultry farms.

Pat and Sonya moved to Norridgewock and started their own poultry farm. He was always bringing in a top flock and received awards. He became president of Save Maine Poultry in the 1970s, also served as first selectman in Norridgewock. Pat was past president of the Arnold Trail Skeet Club in Oakland. He was on the Maine State Skeet Shooting Team and could go 100 straight without missing a bird. He also served as a volunteer fireman in Pittsfield, Waterville and Norridgewock for several years.

Pat and Sonya operated the Riverside Market Corner Store for 25 years in Norridgewock. Pat and Sonya have helped many children by caring for a total of nine in all through the years.

He is survived by his wife, Sonya of Norridgewock; step-son, Scott Booker and wife Matsha; daughter, Jennifer McBride and partner Auston of Skowhegan; son, Danny and partner Tracy of Norridgewock; two beautiful granddaughters, Ashie and partner Shawn of Madison, Cheyenne and partner Kevin of Anson; sister, Margaret Hemphill of Vassalboro.

He was predeceased by his sister, Charlotte; parents, Leo and Dorothy McBride; favorite sister-in-law, Jackie Luce and children, DJ and Carolyn.

Because of the loving care given to Pat by his daughter, Jennifer, he was able to remain at home longer with his illness. Pat was also thankful for Austin Waters taking him hunting and to camp when he was so ill.

The family wishes to thank Beacon Hospice, especially Aaron, Tammy and Lori, as well as Reverend Erick from Hospice for the care and support Pat received during his illness.

There will be no visitation hours – that time has come and gone. Interment will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Pat asked that donations be made in his memory to the Somerset Humane Society, PO Box 453, Skowhegan, ME 04976.

“I walked a mile with Pleasure, she

Chattered all the way; and left me none

the wiser, for all she had to say.

I walked a mile with Sorrow – and n’ere

a word said she, but oh the things

I learned from her, when Sorrow walked

with me.”