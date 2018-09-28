Patrick Joseph Donaghue (1997-2018)

PORTLAND - Patrick Joseph Donaghue, 20, of Wilton, died at Maine Medical Center, in Portland, with his parents and loved ones by his side, in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Sept. 25 as a result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident in which he was the passenger.

Patrick was a New Year’s Eve baby, born on the 31st of Dec., 1997 in Farmington, the second child of Thomas and Margaret (Flaherty) Donaghue.

He was educated in local schools and was a 2017 graduate of Mt. Blue High School. Patrick excelled at being the outgoing class clown and finding ways to make others laugh. He had an entrepreneurial spirit from an early age and began buying and selling vehicles that he refurbished at the age of 15. He recognized his love of automotive repair and was enrolled Southern Maine Community College’s Automotive Technology program.

Pat was also a natural athlete. He was an amazing snowboarder and competed in rail jam events across Maine where he honed his signature tricks. He was the youngest snowboard instructor at Titcomb Mountain Ski Area, beginning at age 13. He was also an exceptional skateboarder.

Patrick was, above all, a free-spirited individual. A young man with a rare gift of being truly empathetic to others. He was adventurous, quick-witted and funny, flawlessly generous and willing to share with others, and had as his life’s mission to make others smile, laugh and take life not so seriously.

He will always be loved and dearly missed by his family. His grateful parents: Tom and Margaret Donaghue of Wilton; his sister, Claire Donaghue a student at the Minneapolis College of Art and Design, Minnesota; maternal grandmother, Margaret Flaherty of Halifax, Mass.; his beloved girlfriend, Noelle DiBiase of Gorham; three maternal aunts: Elizabeth Grant and her husband, Arthur of Meriden, CT.; Suzanne Crehan and her husband, Brian of Taunton, Mass., and Anna McKay of Canton, Mass. Two maternal uncles: Daniel Flaherty of West Bridgewater, Mass. and Mark McKay of Canton, Mass.; one paternal aunt: Valerie Donaghue and her husband, Lincoln Berry of St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands; several great aunts, uncles, cousins and countless friends. He also leaves his beloved husky, Frank.

Patrick was predeceased by his paternal grandmother, Joan Donaghue and paternal uncle Vito Donaghue.

His family invites you to share your remembrances on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com, where you will also be able to view a video tribute.

Family and friends are invited to attend memorial visitations on Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018 from 3-6 p.m. at the Wiles Remembrance Center Adams~McFarlane Chapel, 137 Farmington Falls Rd., (Rtes. 2 & 27) Farmington and/or on Monday, Oct. 1, 2018 from 4-7 p.m. A Celebration of Pat’s Life will be held Tuesday morning at 11 a.m. from the Center. In keeping with Pat’s style, please come as you are. An upcoming Cruise Night and future Titcomb Rail Jam event will be announced. Private family committal services will be held in the future at Lakeview Cemetery, Wilton.

In lieu of flowers, gifts may be given to either The Wilton Recreation Dept. c/o the Wilton Town Office 158 Weld Rd., Wilton, Me. 04294 or to Titcomb Mtn. Ski Slope PO Box 138 West Farmington, ME. 04992. (For either remembrance gift, please put Patrick’s name on the check memo.)