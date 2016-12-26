Patsy A. Polchie (1948-2016)

SKOWHEGAN - Patsy A. Polchie, 68, passed away on Dec. 22, 2016 at Woodlawn Nursing Home in Skowhegan.

She was born on March 4, 1948 in Skowhegan, the daughter of Clyde S. and Minnie B. (Corson) Patterson.

She was employed for many years as a belt sorter technician in a wood mill.

Pasty is survived by her children: Wendy Lyons and husband Stephen, Tammy Pottle, Tina Sparks-White and husband Tim, Tony Polchies and wife Stephanie; siblings: Clyde Keen, Jr., Donnie Keene and Marsha McGraw, Nancy Dickson and husband John; grandchildren: Isaiah and Tyler Cyr, Jayden Sparks-White, Cassie and Haley Miller, Kayla and Robbie Lancaster, Chelsey Hayes, Tripp and Sloane Polchies; two great grandchildren, Bryson Merril and Parker Hayes; several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles; special friends, Mindy Guise, Sherry Bacon, Sherry Williams and Roger, Tonya Folsom and Shadow, Tina Rodrick.

She was predeceased by her baby brother Daniel Keene and youngest son Frank Polchies.

A graveside service will be held in the spring 2017 at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Patsy's memory to the Somerset Humane Society, PO Box 453, Skowhegan, ME 04976

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, Maine 04976.