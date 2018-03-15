Paul A. Reid (1940-2018)

WINSLOW - Paul A. Reid, 78, passed away March 7, 2018 after a long, courageous battle with cancer, at Mt. Saint Joseph’s in Waterville, surrounded by his family.

He was born Feb. 6, 1940, the son of Arthur and Dorothy (Gerald) Reid.

He received his GED from Waterville High School and furthered his education at the University of Maine Farmington. His greatest passion was reading and reminiscing about childhood memories. Paul could always put a smile on your face. He loved his family deeply. He will be missed by his family a friends, but he will always be in our hearts.

Paul is survived by his wife Kim; children, Brian Reid of South Carolina, Sherill and partner Norman Pelkey of Waterville, Penny Goodale and husband John of Vassalboro, Paul and wife Loretta of South Carolina; step-children, Jackson Nadeau of Lewiston, David Nadeau of Caribou, Yvonne Kibbin of Georgia; 9 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his daughter, Vicky Reid and his parents.

A Celebration of Life for family and friends will be held Sunday, March 18, 2018 at 11 a.m. at the Waterville Elks Club, 76 Industrial Street, Waterville, ME.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Paul’s memory c/o Sherill Reid, 80 Front Street, Waterville, ME 04901.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.