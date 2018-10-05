Paul Conover Burd III (1929-2018)

HALLOWELL - Paul Conover Burd III, formerly of Hallowell, ME, died in comfort and peace on September 23, 2018 in Farmington ME. He was born on August 26, 1929 in Brockton, MA to good Irish Catholics Paul C. Burd II and Alice Ryan Burd. He and his family moved to Hallowell, ME at age eight where he attended and graduated from local schools. He was a Central Maine Power Co “Lifer”; first working in the Mail Room in Augusta, then on to the Wm F. Wyman Power Plant on Cousins Island, and finally retiring in 1985 from CMP at Station Repairs in Lewiston. In 1969 Paul became a Master Licensed Electrician and established a successful and busy “moonlight” business doing residential as well as commercial electrical work.

Paul was renowned for his creative problem solving and passion for music and dancing, but by far his most endearing attributes were his upbeat attitude, irrepressibly positive and grateful spirit, infectious laughter and the love of his family.

Paul is survived by sons Michael Burd and family from Industry, ME, Steven Burd and family from Wales, ME, David Burd from Portland, ME, daughter Elizabeth Fertig-Burd and family from Durham, ME, former wife Joanna Leavitt Burd of Hallowell, ME; along with many grand and great grandchildren, extended family and special friends.

Paul was predeceased by his parents, sister Mary Lou Folio from Azle TX and most recently in July his first wife and mother of his children Gloria Mallet from Portland ME.

A celebration of his life will be held on the grounds of his beloved Vaughan Historic Homestead, at 2 Litchfield Road, Hallowell, ME on Sunday October 28, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Dress warmly! You’ll be invited to view the lingering evidence of time spent at his very first boyhood job there. Feel free to make a donation of any amount to the Homestead in his memory. Updates will be posted on his facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/paul.burd2

Though the house and first trail will be under construction, the Vaughan woods, main trail, grounds and gardens will be accessible. For more info on the Vaughan Homestead: https://vaughanhomestead.org/