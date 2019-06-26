YARMOUTH – Paul D. Haley, Jr., 57, of Farmington, the oldest child of Paul D. and Mary (Maxham) Haley, Sr., died Friday, June 21, 2019.

A lifelong resident of Farmington, he was a 1980 graduate of Mt. Blue High School. In his younger years he enjoyed bowling and attended bowling tournaments throughout New England. He and his wife, Theresa, “Terrie” (DiStefano) had many happy hours attending drag races. Paul and his son, Ryan, have been working on restoring a 1956 Ford pickup truck that Ryan plans to finish and take to shows that he and his dad had planned to do together.

Paul was a unique individual who touched many peoples’ lives, from life-long friendships with friends who become “chosen family”, such as Dan and Deb Seeley, to a team of co-workers with whom he had shared a 25-year career at Reed and Reed, to his willingness to always help someone in need. Qualities and characteristics that make him unforgettable are his often quiet, yet fun-loving ways, his ability to be a team player and strong work ethic, his contagious, infectious laughter and his dry, quick wit. As stated by a sister-in-law, “Paul lived his life the way he would want to be remembered.”

In addition to his wife Terrie of 14 years, he is loved by his son Ryan (Hoss) and fiancé Hollie and her children, Taylor, Aspen, Hunter and Tabatha; his mother, Mary. He also is survived by two children he raised as his own: Christina and her husband, Brad Tidwell; his grandchildren, Tanner and Reaghan; and Joe and his wife, Jill Moreno, and his grandson Parker; sister Marcia Oliver and her husband, Michael and their son, Derek; brothers, Michael Haley and husband, Patrick, and younger brother Stephen Haley and his wife, Sue and children Matthew and Emily and her children, Autumn and Olivia; Sue’s daughter Amanda Comeau and her husband, Lance and children, Alexis and Bryce; He leaves many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, co-workers, “chosen” family and friends that he had collected throughout his lifetime. He now joins his father, Paul Haley, Sr.; paternal grandparents, Steve and Ruth Haley; maternal grandparents, George and Angela Maxham and a special niece Morgan Haley.

Family and friends are invited to call at the Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams~McFalane Chapel, 137 Farmington Falls Road Farmington, Maine on Friday June 28 from 4-8 p.m. A Public graveside service will be held two weeks later, on Friday July 12 at 10 AM at Fairview Cemetery, Farmington, concluding with the Memorial Service provided by the Farmington Elks Lodge #2430. Casual attire preferred. A Comfort Reception with a time to publicly reminisce about Paul’s influence on your life will follow at the Farmington American Legion Hall, High Street, Farmington, beginning at 11 AM. The reception will be hosted by the Farmington Emblem Club. In keeping with Paul’s generous spirit, remembrance gifts may be given to the Paul D. Haley, Jr. Carpentry Scholarship, Career and Technical Education Center, 129 Seamon Road Farmington, ME. 04938.

His family invites you to share your personal remembrances and condolences on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com, where his memorial video tribute will be able to be viewed later in the week.