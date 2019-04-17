Paul E. Moulton (1934-2019)

SKOWHEGAN - Paul E. Moulton, the sole survivor of 13 siblings born to David L. and Mary A. (Rennie) Moulton, died April 13, 2019 at the Maine Veteran’s Hospital in Augusta.

He was born Oct. 12, 1934 in York.

He attended school in York, quitting in the tenth grade. He enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1953. In 1963 he obtained a GED while in the Air Force. He obtained a second GED in 1978 from Skowhegan Area High School.

While both were stationed at Randolph Air Force Base in San Antonio, TX, he met his future wife Nancy Sitlington. They married December 22, 1955 in Booneville, AR.

A twenty-year veteran of the USAF, dad attained the rank of Master Sergeant, retiring in April 1973. Dad was a propeller technician with his favorite being the Hamilton Propeller on the C-130 aircraft. He was stationed on several bases in the U.S. and twice in the Philippines, one tour with his family. He was a mobile instructor the last 3 ½ years of his service. He worked at Skowhegan Machine Shop after his retirement from the USAF, then at Madison Pulp & Paper. He also worked at Lake Superior Paper in Duluth, MN. In 1988 dad obtained his CDL and drove truck across country, going to all forty-eight contiguous states as well as Canada and Mexico. He also worked at Solon Manufacturing until his retirement.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing with his friend Dick LaPorte, who passed away in January 2019, as well as having coffee with other friends.

He is survived by his wife Nancy of 63 years; sons, Philip and Peter of Skowhegan, ME, Perry of Wrightsville, GA; daughters, Susan and her husband Michael Morey of Oakland, ME and Paula and her husband Jason Whittemore of Cornville, ME. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Nathaniel and Charlotte Whitaker of ME, Ashley Moulton of GA, Kylie Whittemore of SC and Alyse and Maila Whittemore of ME; step grandchildren Terrance Wright of GA, Tabitha, Joseph and Sara Morey of ME; great grandchildren Amaya Falana of GA and Chloe and Alaric Whitaker of ME, as well as step great grandchildren Kalani and Leah Wright of GA. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews as well as brothers-and sisters-in-law.

Dad wishes to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at Redington Fairview General Hospital, Maine General Medical Centers in Waterville and Augusta, the hospice unit at Togus and their angels on earth, and the dialysis clinics at Skowhegan and Presque Isle. Also, thanks to the crew at Governors in Waterville, especially Nikki Laplant. A special thanks to Pastor and Mrs. Robert Philbrick and the Clinton Baptist Church family for their love and support.

Dad’s family will receive family and friends, Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 10-noon at the Clinton Baptist Church, 10 Spring St, Clinton, Maine, with a memorial service immediately following. A reception will be held in the church hall following the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your favorite charity or Clinton Baptist Church.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Services, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME.