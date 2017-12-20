Paul E. Spencer Sr. (1947-2017)

SKOWHEGAN - Paul E. Spencer Sr., 70, went to be with his loving wife, Charlotte, on Dec. 13, 2017. He passed away peacefully at home with family and friends by his side.

He was born June 21, 1947 in Winslow, the son of Arthur Aubert Sr. and Dorothy Madelyn (Gogan) Spencer.

He attended the schools of Benton and was employed for many years as a supervisor in concrete construction for Knowles and Ames. On Sept. 4, 1976 he married Charlotte in Shawmut. Paul enjoyed making multiple crafts for craft fairs and family members and also liked to put together model ships. He enjoyed spending time with family and loved family gatherings.

Paul is survived by his three sons, Jay, Rick, and Paul Jr.; four daughters, Robin, Sarah, Celena, and Lisa; three sisters, Ellen, Susan, and Kim; brother, Roger; also, many grandchildren and great grandchildren; his 14 year old cat, Willie, misses him dearly, he was always on his lap and he spoiled him like a baby. He was predeceased by four brothers, Arthur Jr., George Sr., Malcolm Sr., and John Sr.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017 at 1 p.m. at Paul’s home, 6 Hill Top Drive, Skowhegan. Burial to be held in the Spring of 2018.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Paul's memory to Maine Toys for Tots Foundation, Gift Processing Administrator, 18251 Quantico Gateway Drive, Triangle, VA 22172 or MVA (Maine Veteran’s Homes) Augusta, 310 Cony Road, Augusta, ME 04330 www.MaineVets.org.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976