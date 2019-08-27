Paul McKay (1963-2019)

NEW SHARON - Paul McKay, 55, of New Sharon, passed away on July 3, 2019. Paul was born in Attleboro, Massachusetts on Sept. 4, 1963. He was educated in area schools. Paul was a “jack of all trades, master of none”, working as an arborist, carpenter, and mechanic. In 2012, he married Karen Christensen. He retired in 2013 and moved to Maine to start “living the dream”, renovating an old farm house. Paul was an unforgettable character. He enjoyed the outdoors – fishing, hunting, camping, and rock climbing. He never met a stranger and will always be remembered for his willingness to help a friend. He will be greatly missed.

Paul leaves behind; his loving wife, Karen McKay of New Sharon; his son, Kenneth McKay of North Attleboro, MA; his stepson, Brandon Christensen and wife Meighan of West Warwick, RI; his daughter, Christina “Teeny” McKay of Norton, MA; and “adopted” sons, Joshua Johnson of Fall River, MA and Lino Vega of New Sharon. Paul also leaves; his sister, Valerie Roberts and husband Steve of Industry; brother, Joseph McKay of Industry; and many nieces and nephews. Paul was also proud “Papa” of Caiden, Destiny, Alicia, Owen, and Charlie, who will always remember him every time they find the brightest star in the sky.

At Paul’s request there will be no services. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.