FARMINGTON - Paul R. Girard passed away peacefully in his sleep at Franklin Memorial Hospital on May 14, 2020 due to on going battle with chronic illness.

He was born in Attleboro, Mass. to Ronald H. Girard and Carole A. Hall. He enjoyed fishing, stargazing and working with his hands “& of course his mouth lol." He was always there to listen and laugh if you could get a word in edgewise that’s how he earned the name “J.J.” aka "Jaber Jaws."

He made a legacy with his wife of 35 years Rita E. Girard, his son Jeremy W. Girard of Miami, Fla. and his wife Nancy M. Girard, his daughter Ashley L. Girard of Farmington and her fiancé William L. Austin. He also left behind his five beautiful grandchildren, his stepfather Lloyd Hall of RI, his sisters Michelle, Renee, Heather, Sarah, Joanne, and brother Michael, as well as in-laws Barbara, Wayne, Kevin, Sam, Kurt, Rob and many nieces, nephews, cousins and lifelong friends.