Pauline Marie Cyr (1925-2019)

FARMINGTON – Pauline Marie Cyr, 94, a resident of Farmington and formerly of Livermore Falls and Jay, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Pinewood Terrace. She was born May 27, 1925, in Chisholm, the daughter of Guiseppe Marcello and Corana (Pare). She graduated from Jay High School in 1942. On October 24, 1953, she married Renaud Cyr at St. Rose of Lima Church in Jay. Pauline enjoyed cooking, knitting and traveling, having been to Spain, Egypt and Italy. She also loved spending time in Naples, Florida. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She is survived by her husband, Renaud, of 66 years; her sons, Paul Cyr and his wife, Victoria, of McCormick, South Carolina and Renaud Cyr Jr. and his spouse, Michael Mathews, of Naples, Florida, her daughters, Beth Brooks and her husband, Tom, of Livermore and Jayne Flagg and her husband, John, of Jay; her sisters, Rose Warren and her husband, Vincent, of Seattle, Washington, and Angela Cyr of Exeter, Rhode Island; nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her sisters, Anna White and Lorraine Mazza, and her brother, Francis Marcello. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.finleyfuneralhome.com. A Mass of Christian burial will be held 11 a.m., December 13, 2019, at St. Rose of Lima Church, 1 Church Street, Jay, Maine. Visitation 4-7 p.m., December 12, 2019 at FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine. Interment will be held in the spring at Holy Cross Cemetery, 445 Park Street, Livermore Falls, Maine.If desired contributions may be made in Pauline’s memory toPinewood Terrace Activities Fund,136 Rosewood Drive,Farmington, Maine 04938or, The Alzheimer’s Fund, 383 US Route 1, Suite 2C,Scarborough, ME 04074