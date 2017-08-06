Pauline “Polly” E. MacDonald (1932-2017)

BINGHAM - Pauline “Polly” E. MacDonald, 84, passed away July 31, 2017 at Somerset Rehabilitation & Living Center in Bingham. She was born February 14, 1932 in Vienna, the daughter of Otis and Gladys (Bowie) Foss.

Polly was a fixture at The Old Valley View Market on Main Street for over 30 years. She and her sandwiches will be greatly missed.

She is survived by 2 sons, Daniel “Dan” MacDonald and Kathy and William “Bill” MacDonald and wife Sherrie; 4 grandchildren, Shawn MacDonald and wife Tory, Cheryl Burgoin and husband Chad, Jennifer MacDonald and fiancé Justin, Marcy Melcher and husband Lucas; 3 great grandchildren, Skye Burgion, Olive MacDonald, and Avery Melcher. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert; 5 sisters, Gladys Hall, Edie Espienet, Ida Smith, Flora Libby, Minie Simmons; 2 brothers, Myron Foss and Everett Foss.

A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.