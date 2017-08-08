Pauline ‘Polly’ Phinney (1926-2017)

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - Pauline “Polly” Phinney, 91, passed away on Aug. 3, 2017 in San Diego, California.

She was born on Feb. 26, 1926, the daughter of Ralph and Orrissa Hall of East Dixfield.

Pauline met her husband, Everett Phinney, at a Grange Hall dance when he came home on leave to visit his mother, Ruth Woods. The two fell in love and lived a life of travel and adventure as Everett pursued his Navy career. Pauline lived with her husband in Boston, San Francisco bay area, Guam, Kalamazoo, and San Diego. In 1963, Everett retired from military service, and they moved to Concord, Calif. to start new careers and a new life.

Polly was a cafeteria manager for a junior high school for over 20 years. She loved her job very much.

Between 1965 and 1980, Polly and Everett traveled internationally and domestically. They both enjoyed the activities and friends they made in both Fleet Reserve and VFW.

She found time to knit many afghans for family gifts, as well as for her own home. Every Christmas, she brought over 400 cookies to her daughter’s home for all to enjoy. She was a generous and loving lady. In 2011, Polly and Everett went to San Diego to live, to be closer to their daughter, Helen Sue. On August 7, 2014, Everett preceded Polly to heaven, and they had been married for 67 years. Polly was once quoted as saying, “I have had a full life of loving family, friends, and adventure, I have been blessed.” All of those who have loved and known her, have been blessed as well.

Polly is survived by; daughter, Susan Phinney-Kennedy (Helen Sue); three grandchildren, Jessica, Joseph, and Benjamin and their spouses, Alex, Brianne, and Rachael; seven great grandchildren, Rhett 11, Miles 9, Maisie 8, Graham 7, Alden 6, Dean 3, and Ila 2. She also leaves behind; her sister, Arline LaPlant; sister in-law, Diane Durrell; nieces, Betty Hartley, Ann Souther, Ellen Soucey; nephews, Dick Hall, Bruce Bryant, Tom LaPlant, Charles Rowling, Glen Rowling, and Roger Rowling; and all of their respective children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017 at 11 am at the First Congregational Church, 386 Main St. In Wilton, with Rev. David Smith officiating. Interment will be at the Lakeview Cemetery in Wilton. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.