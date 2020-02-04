Pauline Priscilla Fournier (1932-2020)

LIVERMORE FALLS - Pauline Priscilla Fournier, 87, of Livermore Falls, died peacefully Sunday morning, Feb. 2, at her home.

She was born in Jay, May 26, 1932, one of 13 children born to Rosario and Celina (Gallant) Jacques. She was a graduate of Livermore Falls High School where she played basketball and was a majorette. She worked at Livermore Falls Shoe for many years and on Oct. 16, 1959, married Norman “Lefty” Fournier. He died in 1993.

Mrs. Fournier enjoyed bowling and was a Life-Member of the Frank L. Mitchell Post 3335 Auxiliary. Bingo was her favorite past-time, but she also loved to sing and dance. She was independent and self-sufficient; working hard around her home gardening and mowing her lawn as well as keeping her flower gardens. She enjoyed spending time with her family and bird watching. Mrs. Fournier also was a Gold Star Family member.

She is survived by her children, Reginald Merriam and his wife, Linda, Carlton Merriam and his wife, Sue, Peter Merriam and his wife, Diana, Debra Jackson, and Brenda Lohr; 12 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; siblings, Patty Doiron, Roger Jacques and his wife, Barbara, Theresa Pomeroy, Ann Hammond and her husband, Barry, and Celina Gay and her husband, Brent. She was predeceased by her siblings, Ronald, Jeannine, Peter, Roland, Norman, Bernard, and Felix.

Relatives and friends are invited to a memorial visitation Friday, February 7, from 3:30-5 pm at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 308 Franklin Road, Jay, where a Celebration of Life will be held at 5 pm with Father Paul Dumais, officiating. Following services, refreshments will be served. Private family interment will be in the Spring at the Maine Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in Augusta. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be considered to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude’s Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to stjude.org.

Condolences and memories as well as a memorial tribute video may be shared on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.