Pearl I. Harris (1924-2018)

CHESTERVILLE – Pearl I. Harris, 93, died Thursday, June 7, 2018, surrounded by family and the caring Staff at Sandy River Nursing Care Center.

Born in New Sharon on November 9, 1924, to Cecil Emerson and Linda Ella (Ross) Harris.

Pearl grew up and went to school in New Sharon. Her passion was crocheting and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She spent many hours talking with them about the family history and her life growing up. Conversations that her family will cherish and carry with them forever.

She married her husband, Burchard on June 27, 1947 in Farmington. She was a homemaker and enjoyed gardening and canning.

Pearl will be missed by her brother Paul and his wife Elaine of Thomaston, three sons Dennis and his wife Brenda of Azle, Texas, Douglas and wife Felicia of Farmington Falls, and Daryl and his wife Brenda of Wilton. Fourteen grandchildren and twenty-four great grandchildren, along with many others that referred to her as “Grammie.” Many nieces and nephews.

Pearl was predeceased by her parents Cecil and Ella, siblings, Leona, Reuben, Albert, George, Emerson, Eddie, Florice, and Percy. Her husband Burchard and children, Darlaine, Dianne, Danniel, and Dickson. Also, a great granddaughter, Addilyn Davis.

NOTICE: Visiting hours will be held at Adams-McFarlane Funeral & Cremation Svc. 108 Court St. Farmington, from 6-8 PM on Tuesday June 12, 2018. A Funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 11:00 AM Weds. June 13, 2018. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Farmington. Donations may be made in her memory to Sandy River Center 119 Livermore Falls Rd Farmington, ME 04938. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.adamsmcfarlane.com