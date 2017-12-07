Pearl Pillsbury Greco (1924-2017)

NEW VINEYARD - Pearl Pillsbury Greco, 93, passed away at her home in New Vineyard on Dec. 3, 2017, with her loving family by her side.

She was born on April 9, 1924 in Rangeley, the daughter of Leon and Frances (Farren) Pillsbury. She was educated in the schools of Rangeley and Strong, graduating from Strong High School in the class of 1941.

On April 2, 1943, Pearl married Patrick Greco in Portland and he predeceased her in 1999. She worked as a cutter in the shoe manufacturing industry and was employed at Livermore Shoe Co. and Bass Shoe Co. Pearl enjoyed her pets and loved spending time visiting with her family and friends.

Pearl is survived by; her children, Pat L. Greco and wife Kathie of Barrington, MA, Ronald Greco and wife Judi of Poland, Gail Hastings of Livermore, Gary Greco of Durham, Pamela Schanz and husband Duane of New Vineyard; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; her brother, Charlie Pillsbury and wife Susan of Anthem, AZ; her sisters, Iris Allison and husband Don of Annville, PA, Ruby Faunce of Auburn, and Joyce Hassinger of Mashpee, MA. She was predeceased by; her husband, Patrick Greco , her parents, Leon and Frances Pillsbury; her son, Richard Greco; and her grandson, John Greco.

Donations in Pearl’s memory may be made to the Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Road, Farmington, ME 04938. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, from 1 to 4 p.m., with the service beginning at 1 p.m., at the Fairbanks School Meeting House, 508 Fairbanks Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, Me 04938.