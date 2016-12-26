Peggy L. Adams (1934-2016)

FARMINGTON - Peggy Lou Johnson Adams, 82, of Farmington died on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, at Sandy River Center for Healthcare.

She was born in Farmington on April 29, 1934, to Delmar H. and Miriam (Babe) Barker Johnson and graduated from Becker College in Worcester, Mass., in 1954. Peg worked for the Maine Turnpike Authority in Portland; General Services Administration, New York, N.Y.; Mt. Blue High School in Farmington; G.H. Bass & Company, Wilton and the Department of Agriculture in Augusta.

She was a member of the Old South Congregational Church of Farmington.

Peg is survived by a son Brian Adams and Anne Dickinson of Rochester, N.Y.; a daughter Bonnie and Michael Carleton of Strong; a sister Marie Holt of Bath; a brother Bruce Johnson of Rangeley; seven grandchildren: Elizabeth, Emily, James, Nathan, Hannah, Andrew and Elisabeth and eight great-grandchildren: Caleb, Audra, Elliott, Audrey, Callie, Natalie, Leland, and Jason.

She was predeceased by her parents, husband James A. Adams and brother Neil B. Johnson.

At her request there will be no visiting hours or funeral service. Arrangements under the care of Adams-McFarlane Funeral & Cremation Services, 108 Court St., Farmington. Condolences may be sent for the family at www.adamsmcfarlane.com.