Peggy L Semones (1951-2020)

WILTON - Peggy L Semones, 68 died peacefully at her home in Wilton on Tuesday May 12, 2020.

She was born in Bath on May 29 1951 to Clyde and Catherine (Peters) Semones. She attended Waterville schools. Over the years she worked for the Fortune Fountain Restaurant as a waitress, then later in life became a self-employed house keeper. She enjoyed visiting Old Orchard Beach, sun bathing, and looking for shells.She loved her friends, family, and especially her grand babies.

Peggy Is survived by her daughter Billie Jean Fitch and her husband Paul of Dixfield. Her son James Semones and his wife Autumn of Jay. Grandchildren Jannie Mullins, Ronnie and Jason Burwood, Samantha Cormier, and Gail Pelletier. Great grandchildren Lilah Tyler, Jagar Mills, Damian Frechette, and Cameron Duval.

Cremation cared for by Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams-McFarlane Chapel 137 Farmington Falls Rd. Farmington. Due to current restrictions no public services will be held at this time. A gathering for family and friends will be posted on the families Facebook. A kind word may be left in her book of memories at www.wilesrc.com