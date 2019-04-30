Percy Basil Doucette (1931-2019)

FARMINGTON - Percy Doucette, 87, of Farmington, died unexpectedly Friday, April 26 of natural causes at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

He was born in Brownville Junction on June 9, 1931, the son of Wilfred and Mary Doucette.

He graduated from Brownville Junction High School and attended college in Chatham, Neb. before joining the US Air Force during the Korean conflict.

He worked for the New England Telephone Co. over 31 years living in Millinocket, Ellsworth and Caribou before retiring as a supervisor in 1984 while living in New Sharon. There he tended his huge garden, minded his occasional farm animals and built a saw mill. He milled lumber off his own land and built a garage and workshop.

He was predeceased by his wife of 64 years, Nancy Comeau of Milo in 2017, his mother and father and brother John. He is survived by his two children. James, and wife Sue of of Dalton, Mass. and Renee Robbins and husband, Gary of Gray. Grandchildren Andy, Karen, Nancy, Kyle and Tayla, two great-granddaughters and sister Mrs Cedric Hamlin of Milo.

He was a longtime member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Farmington, leaving in November 2006 to attend the traditional Roman Catholic Mass, first in a rented hall in Lewiston, later in the Cohen Center in Hallowell through an outreach of CMRI out of Boston. In May 2016, the little congregation of traditional Catholics purchased Saint Theresa's Catholic Church in Oakland. He was devoted to the traditional Roman Catholic Mass and the Rosary.

Percy enjoyed socializing, making friends wherever he went. He enjoyed golf, bowling and card-playing (especially Bridge), and his daily visits with friends for coffee at McDonald's. He belonged to the American Legion post in Farmington. The family and Percy would be grateful for your prayers for the repose of his soul.

Visiting Hours will be held from 4-6 p.m. Friday, May 3, 2019 at Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams-McFarlane Chapel 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington. A Latin Requiem Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday May 4, 2019 at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church on Church St. Oakland, ME. Interment will be on Monday May 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Pine Tree Cemetery in Brownville Jct.

