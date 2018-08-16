Perley A. Roderick (1928-2018)

WATERVILLE - Perley A. Roderick, 90, passed away August 9, 2018 at Maine General Medical Center in Augusta.

He was born June 19, 1928 in Waterville, the son of Edward A. and Beatrice D. (Leonard) Roderick.

Perley attended local schools and served in the U.S. Army Air Forces from 1945-1948 as a control tower operator and teletype operator stationed at Westover Air Force base in Massachusetts. He later worked as a machinist at BL Machine Co. in Plainsville, Connecticut moving back to Maine after he retired.

He was predeceased by his first wife, Alice (Larrabee) Roderick in 1970; second wife, Marion (Rediker) Roderick in 2004; parents, Edward and Beatrice Roderick; 3 brothers, Earl, Clayton and Donald Roderick; grandson, Isiah Wright.

He is survived by 2 daughters, Kathleen Wright and Debra Roderick, both of Connecticut; son, Jeffrey Roderick and wife Nancy of Maine; 2 sisters, Barbara Rancourt of Connecticut, Patricia Rancourt and husband Richard of Oakland; grandchildren, Crystal, Fabian, Tashema and Wendy; 15 great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude for the care, respect and compassion given to Perley during his last days by the nursing staff from MaineGeneral Hospice and Homecare.

A private graveside service will be held at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery 163 Mount Vernon Road, Augusta at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Family and friends may make donations in Perley’s memory to the Multiple Sclerosis Society National Maine Chapter, 77 Preble Street, Portland, Maine 04101.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, Maine 04976.