Perry A. Lamb (1921-2016)

BRUNSWICK - Perry A. Lamb of Brunswick, died on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016 at his home in Brunswick.

He was born Feb. 4, 1921, to Willis E. and Marie (Metcalf) Lamb in Oakland, Calif. He was raised in Los Angeles, Calif. and graduated from Los Angeles High School in 1938. He went on to college at the University of California Berkeley and graduated with a degree in forestry in 1942.

He served two stints in the army totaling nine years. In his first tour of duty he taught communications at Yale University in New Haven, Conn., commanded the 2nd Radio Security Section in Presque Isle, and worked in the 11th Radio Security Section in the Aleutians Islands. On his second tour of duty, during the Korean War, he served in Germany as a security officer. In 1946, while stationed in Presque Isle, he met his future wife, Barbara. They were married on May 9, 1947.

Perry and Barbara lived in Woodland Hills California in the early 1950s. Even early on, Perry was a gentleman farmer keeping geese and ducks, fruit trees and honeybees. He was employed by the Bell Telephone Company until his retirement in 1975. He worked in the Los Angeles area until the family moved to Carlsbad, Calif. in 1956. In Carlsbad he spent years managing family property at the Batiquitos Lagoon. He was a member of the Carlsbad Planning Commission from 1963 to 1966 and was very active in local politics. He was instrumental in bringing the water supply to South Carlsbad which led to its future development.

He was an excellent swimmer and waterman from a young age. He was also the captain of the water polo team at Berkley. In California, he was an ardent ocean fisherman and boater. On one occasion he caught a 260-pound black sea bass. In the 1970s the family moved to Farmington, Maine. He received a masters degree in education at the University of Maine at Farmington. In time, he renewed his interest in forestry. By means of 15 separate purchases he created a large tree farm in New Sharon. Over the years he improved this property with roads, selective cutting, and planting of gardens and fruit trees.

Perry was a registered Maine forester and was selected as the Outstanding Tree Farmer for Franklin County in 1994 and 1998. He was thoroughly involved in local and state forest and land use politics. He wrote several articles based on the issues he encountered in managing his tree farm.

He was always very proud of his two brothers. Willis Eugene Lamb, Jr. was a physicist who won the Nobel prize in 1955. John Lamb was a movie producer in Los Angeles. He was a wonderful caring father. His love was always tempered by his sarcasm and sharp wit. He was a unique individual, even difficult at times.

He spent countless hours preparing for his family's future. He was a good provider to everyone and was always there when you needed him. His strong presence will be greatly missed.

Perry is survived by his loving wife of 69 years Barbara L. (Robertson) Lamb of Brunswick; son Jay Lamb and his wife Lorraine of Melbourne, Australia; daughter Susie Lamb and her partner Dr. Alan Weiner of Freeport; daughter Catherine Moeller and her husband Dave of Tacoma, Washington; and son Willis Lamb and his wife Lynn of Farmington; grandchildren: Elizabeth Lamb, Eagle Dye,Trafton Moeller, Abby Moeller, Laura Moeller, Tyler Lamb and Tathra Lamb and great grandson Charlie Shafto.

A private family remembrance will be held in the spring.