Peter Aaron Marble Sr. (1950-2018)

Peter Aaron Marble Sr., 67, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus, June 7, 2018.

He was born on Dec. 11, 1950 in Farmington, the son of Harlan and Nathalie (Spiller) Marble.

A 1969 graduate of Wilton Academy and a 1972 Machine Tool graduate of Central Maine VTI, Peter’s years of employment were largely spent at G.H. Bass, The Record Corporation, and International Paper’s Jay mill. Peter faithfully attended Calvary Hill Baptist, a church in Wilton which he helped establish, serving in the roles of Trustee, Deacon, dedicated to the people and the place. The occupation that brought the most joy to Peter was that of basketball and soccer coach, as he found it the perfect excuse to join in and play alongside.

A machinist and carpenter by trade, Peter was quick to volunteer a helping hand to any and gave of himself generously. With a marked love of people and conversation, Peter rapidly brought every person he met into the fold with teasing remarks and jokes always accompanied by a twinkle in his gentle eyes.

Peter may best be known for his kindhearted and warm, open nature, taking childlike pleasure in life and all living things, his only expletive was “jumpin' peely!” While he was proud of eating the first ripe tomato, catching the biggest fish, and his particular care of the family farm, Peter was affectionately devoted to his wife, and steadfast in showing his care of family and many friends.

Abiding now in his heavenly residence, Peter is certain to have found an audience that hears his singing perfectly in tune, has scoped out all the best fishing spots, and is likely still attempting to convince people that he milks chickens. His greatest desire would be to invite all to join him there. Isaiah 41:1

A lifelong resident of Wilton, Peter is survived by; his beloved wife of 48 years, Nancy Ann (Douglas) Marble; his son Peter Aaron Marble II, wife Tricia and their sons Peter Aaron III and Dylan of Florida; and his daughter Lisa Keim, husband Blue and their daughters, Summer and Sierra of Dixfield. Peter is predeceased by; his parents Harlan and Nathalie Marble; his grandson Loren Keim; and nephews Shawn Marble and Jeffrey Douglas.

Donations in Peter’s memory may be made to the Benevolence Fund, c/o Calvary Hill Baptist Church, PO Box 811, Wilton, ME 04294.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, June 16, at 11 a.m., at the Calvary Hill Baptist Church, 195 US Rte 2 East, in Wilton, with visiting hours at 1 p.m. at the same location.