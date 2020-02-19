Peter Anderson (1940-2020)

FAIRFIELD - Peter Anderson, 79, passed away on Feb. 11, 2020 at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.

He was born April 5, 1940 in Waterville, the son of Lars and Agnes W. (Senkeiwez) Anderson.

He graduated from Lawrence High School in 1958. On Sept. 2, 1966, he married Anna Stewart at the Fairfield Methodist Church. He was employed at John Julia Farm for 30 years and at Local 327 Union for over 20 years. He was a very private man. He enjoyed farming and going to cattle auctions, riding and going out for breakfast with his wife, Anna. He loved dealing cattle and raising pigs. He loved his son and two grandsons dearly and his cat Simon.

Peter is survived by his wife of 53 years, Anna (Stewart) Anderson of Fairfield; son, Peter Anderson II and wife Faith of Fairfield; 2 grandsons, Devin Bowman of Winslow and Colby Anderson of Fairfield; brother Charles Anderson and

wife Linda of Benton; 2 sisters, Mary Murray and husband Jim of Auburn, Annie Delaware of Gardiner; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister, Betty Mitchel.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Fairfield Community Center in Fairfield.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Peter's memory to Humane Society Waterville Area, 100 Webb Road, Waterville, Maine 04901

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.