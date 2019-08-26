Peter Campbell (1965-2019)

FARMINGTON - Peter Campbell, 54, passed away on August 22, 2019 at Franklin Memorial Hospital, after a brief illness.

Peter was born in Portland on May 11, 1965. He spent his early years in foster homes and Pineland before moving to Strong Nursing Home, formerly called the Pinkham House, in 1974. After graduating from SAD #58 in 1985, he began attending Work First Inc, formerly Sandy River Rehabilitation North. He later became part of the Savage Family in 1997, where Cinder and Eric provided Shared Living Services and gained his honorary siblings Lacey and Dusty. Peter found his forever home at LEAP’s Franklin Heights in 2008.

Peter had many experiences of joy while attending Work First, including greeting everyone when he arrived, delivering donated clothing to the Touch of Class, socializing with peers, bowling and he especially enjoyed the fire trucks during fire safety training. He adhered to his schedule and ensured nobody strayed from his routine.

Peter will be remembered for his independence, strong will and leg-shaking belly laughs. He was a fan of all things motorized – long van rides, muscle cars, monster trucks, four-wheeling, boat rides, mud runs, the demolition derby and the General Lee. Pete loved being the center of attention and getting a laugh out of his friends and staff. He enjoyed watching The Dukes of Hazard and recently became a fan of Ice Road Truckers. Favorite past-times included, indulging in a big bowl of ice-cream, stealing your jacket, hiding from you in his shirt, rubbing your back, chilling out on the wedge picking up poker chips or sitting in his beanbag chair watching his favorite movie. Sometimes it was the simple, quiet times that made Pete happy too. Sitting in the sun, staring out a window, people watching or waving as the participants went by in a parade. He liked to turn your baseball cap around, wrap you in a headlock and put your hood up and down, to his heart’s content.

Mr. Campbell is survived by; the Savage family; his housemates at Franklin Heights; and many support staff from LEAP and Work First.

A Celebration of Pete’s Life will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at 2:30 pm, at Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, ME 04938.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to remember Pete may contribute in his memory to LEAP’s Franchetti Recreations Fund which supports individuals to attend concerts, amusement parks, Special Olympics, summer camps, etc.: Franchetti Rec Fund c/o LEAP, 313 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, Me 04938. Or, contributions may be sent to: Work First Inc., PO Box 86, Farmington, ME 04938.