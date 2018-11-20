Peter Frank Bastow (1936-2018)

WINSLOW - Peter Frank Bastow, 82, passed away Nov. 17, 2018 at his home in Winslow after a brief illness.

He was born in Oakland on Aug. 26, 1936, the son of Frank Jr. and Susan (Strong) Bastow.

He attended Oakland schools and graduated from Williams High School in 1954. Following graduation, Peter attended Maine Central Institute, Bowdoin College, and the University of Maine where he graduated in 1959. He soon began his educational career in York as a teacher and coach.

On June 24, 1961, Peter married Janice Lancaster of Brunswick and moved to East Lyme, Connecticut before returning to York where Peter and Jan’s children, Judy and Peter, Jr. were born.

In 1968, Peter became guidance director at Gorham High School, and the family moved to Cumberland Center in 1969, where they resided for 34 years. After his teaching career, he held a few sales positions in the Portland area, retiring in 1999. Beginning in 2003, Peter and Jan spent their summers at the family camp on Salmon Lake and their winters in Spring Hill, Florida. Then in 2013, they became year round residents in Winslow where they met and became good friends with many neighbors.

Peter was involved in many organizations and served for over 6 years in the United States Air Force and was honorably discharged as a First Lieutenant in 1972.

He is survived by his wife and best friend of 57 years, Janice; daughter, Judith Lafond and husband Russell of Bellingham, Mass.; son, Peter Bastow, Jr. and husband John Raymond-Bastow of Skowhegan; brother, Richard Bastow and wife Nancy of Auburn; sister-in-law, Joan Bouchard and husband Henry of Brunswick; brother-in-law, Richard Lancaster of Brunswick; grandsons Joshua, Troy, and Sean Lafond of Bellingham, Mass.; and several cousins, nephews, and nieces.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018 at 1 p.m. at First Congregational Church, 7 Eustis Parkway, Waterville followed by a reception at the church. Interment will be held in the spring of 2019 at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations to First Congregational Church, 7 Eustis Parkway, Waterville, Maine 04901

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, Maine 04976