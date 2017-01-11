Peter J. Maginnis (1974-2016)

MADISON - Peter John Maginnis passed on to be with his Lord, Dec. 23, 2016, peacefully at his home in Madison.

Born in Lowell, Mass. on Sept. 24, 1974, his parents are William and Constance (Blomerth) Maginnis of Embden.

I think the first thing Peter would want me to say is that he loved the Lord God with all his heart, mind, and Soul and loved his neighbor as himself. Everyone who met Peter would say he was the kindest, gentlest, and caring man they have met.

Despite his disabilities, he worked at Hannaford’s in Madison for the last 12 years, always greeting people by their names. He loved working there. He was an active member of his church, the Christ Community Fellowship on Maple Street in Madison, helping on the worship team doing overheads and where ever needed.

He was also a member of the Anson-Kennebec Valley Grange holding the offices of Master and Stewart at different years. And of course he was a Special Olympian winning many gold, silver, and bronze medals in track and cross country skiing while playing on the Ducks and Dill Center teams.

He is survived by his parents, Bill and Connie Maginnis, his brother Lance A Maginnis of Indiana, his sister Margi Stearns and husband Travis of Belfast; Uncle Donn Blomerth and wife Linda, Aunt Bette (Blomerth) Maglio and husband Louie; nephews Brandon Maginnis, Lance Maginnis ll, Jon Maginnis and Seth Carigan, many cousins and great nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his grandparents; Carl and Priscilla Blomerth Jr., William and Evelyn Maginnis, cousins; Becky (Blomerth) Beane and Derek Blomerth.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 at 11 a.m. Christ Community Church, Maple Street in Madison.

Arrangements under the care and direction of Dan and Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan.