Peter James Stevens (1965-2020)

OAKLAND - Peter was born in Waterville to the parents of Dana and Judy Stevens. He lived in North Belgrade growing up and resided in Oakland in his later years on Main Street, where he could walk to his places he needed to go. He was a kind hearted man who had overcome many hardships in life, but he always seemed to handle what life gave him with a smile... A quote from a childhood friend on FB really truly spoke the truth and simply stated “REST IN PEACE Peter Stevens. You had more than your fair share of struggles in this life and I think you were blessed with a heart larger than most to be able to cope with your added burden. The world is a lesser place today without you in it.”

That being said he was a rare kind in today’s world he would have given his shirt off his back and gone without for himself. Peter was a proud graduate of Messalonskee high school of 84’ and enjoyed still getting together with a group of his friends from school. He always looked forward to spending time with family and friends, whether it be just sitting having a cup of coffee, going out to eat, going for a ride. He was a proud member of Team Hallowell a team on The Dempsey Challenge. He was fortunate he got to travel quite a bit, he would go to visit his cousin Barbie McEachern in Florida and traveled to Phoenix, Arizona, and to California a few times at his spiritual mom's Donna Weising. He lived a simple life and was very content, didn’t really ever ask for much. He loved Jesus with all his heart and had a very strong faith, He could quote his Scripture from memory. He loved music and watching his favorite TV shows survivor, big follower of Big Brother and even loved the Golden Girls which always gave him a laugh and everyone that knew Peter will always remember his infectious smile and laughter. He loved to read by the hour and loved animals. But truly nothing was more important to Peter than his family, his sister Stacy and husband Willy Morton and his pride and joy was his niece Harley and Nephew Dakota Morton.

Peter was predeceased by his brother David Stevens, mother Judy Stevens, his father Dana Stevens, special cousin Sue Eller and special friend Brenda Sterling.

Survivors include his sister Stacy Stevens and her husband Willy Morton, Harley Morton, Dakota Morton all of Oakland, Uncle Hardy Taylor, Aunt Jeanette Fletcher, Uncle Bobby Furbush, Aunt Juanita Bickford, several cousins and numerous friends.

The Family wants to thank ACH doctors and nurses for their compassion and kindness while taking care of Peter.

There will be a celebration of life in the spring TBA and spring burial at Pine Grove cemetery. In lieu of flowers friends and family may make a donation in his memory to help with cost of funeral expenses, to his sister, Stacy Stevens 21 North Alpine Street Oakland Maine 04963.

“Go Rest High on that mountain” until we meet again, our wish is that you truly knew how many really loved you. Thank you, God, for the gift of Peter, he surely was a treasure.

