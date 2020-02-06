Peter John Bachelder (1955-2020)

AVON - Peter John Bachelder, 64, passed away at his home in Avon, surrounded by his family.

He was born on Aug. 20, 1955, at home in Avon, the son of Jobie and Esther (Anderson) Bachelder. Peter attended the Avon Valley School House and went on to earn his GED.

On Nov. 8, 1980, Peter married MaryAnn Tracy in Avon. He worked for 3B Bridge Builders as a heavy equipment operator with his brother, Wilfred Bachelder. Peter enjoyed hunting, fishing, tinkering on cars, camping, traveling to Florida to see family, and spending time with his grandkids.

Peter is survived by his wife, MaryAnn Bachelder of Avon; his sons, Ken Decker and wife Rocky of Farmington, Bill Decker and wife Jen of Farmington, Josh Bachelder and wife Jen of Phillips, Ed Bachelder and wife Misty of Avon, Jason Bachelder and Katie Sharp of Avon; his daughter, Angie Stone and husband Mike of Farmington; adopted daughter, Kristi Hathaway and husband Steve of Kenduskeag; 26 grandkids and 6 great grandkids; siblings, Boyd of Phillips, Wilfred of Avon, Susan of Madison, Shari of Farmington, and Joanne of Avon.

He was predeceased by his brothers, Wayne and Jobie Jr., and his sister, Beverly.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at 12 noon, at the Phillips Area Community Center (PACC), 21 Depot St., in Phillips. Those wishing may bring a dish of food to share. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.