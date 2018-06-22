Peter Joseph Dyer (1951-2018)

LIVERMORE FALLS - Peter Joseph Dyer, 66, died unexpectedly on June 12, 2018 in Livermore Falls.

He was born on Dec. 18, 1951 to Donald, Sr. and Cora (Goff) Dyer. Most of his upbringing was in the New Portland area.

In August of 1971, he married DeEtte Hinkley, and together they had five children. They divorced in 1990.

Because of multiple unfortunate factors in his life, Peter was never one who could be independent. He lived most of his adult years with friends or family, most of which was with his former brother in-law Ernest Hinkley, with whom he resided until his death. Thank you Ernie, for always being there for him.

Peter is survived by his five children, Daphanie Blair and husband Doug of Fairfield, Tiffany Knight and husband Lonnie of Jay, Russell Dyer and partner, Kristen of Strong, Justin Dyer of Jay, and Melody Spiotta of Jay; 12 grandchildren, 4 step grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren, with one more due in the fall; one sister, Joy Dyer, and one brother, Alan Dyer and Judy of Farmington; several nieces, nephews, and grand nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents, Donald and Cora Dyer; sisters, Geraine Dyer and Eleanor Mosley; one brother, Donald Dyer Jr.; a special friend, Joseph Harris; and a son in-law, Lawrence Simpson.

Life did not treat you well Dad, may your eternal life be peaceful.

Donations in Peter’s memory may be made to the Homeless Shelter, c/o Pastor Bracy, 547 Wilton Road, Farmington, ME 04938.

Graveside Services will be held on Friday, July 6, 2018, at 1:30 p.m., at the East New Portland Cemetery, School St, in New Portland, with Pastor Kenneth Hinkley officiating. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.