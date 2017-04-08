Peter Roland Pease (1943-2017)

FARMINGTON - Peter Roland Pease, 73, of Stratton, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on April 6, 2017 at Franklin Memorial Hospital.

Peter was born in Farmington, on July 21, 1943 to Roland and Ethel (Cobb) Pease.

He graduated from Central High School in North New Portland in 1961, and moved to Stratton in 1968. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Air Force from 1962 to 1966 and was awarded the Air Force Good Conduct Medal for "Demonstration of exemplary behavior, efficiency, and fidelity."

Peter married the love of his life, Arvilla Durrell, on May 27, 1972, and they spent 44 wonderful years of loving and serving each other. He "loved her the mostest."

After serving in the U.S. Air Force, he was a heavy equipment operator, truck driver, school bus driver for 13 years, firefighter for the Eustis Fire Department for 16 years (12 years as chief). He was also a life member of the Maine Fire Chiefs’ Association, and a member of the Coffin/Hewey/Safford American Legion Post #173 of New Portland.

Whether it was eating out with Arvilla or sharing stories over a cup of coffee, Peter loved spending quality time with his friends and family. To know him was to love him. In 1972, he put his faith and trust in Jesus Christ alone. He was a faithful servant of Christ as a charter member of the Calvary Bible Church of Stratton. The Bible says in Galatians 6:7 “for whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap.” Peter exemplified biblical love, friendship, humility, integrity, generosity, and selfless devotion to all that he knew.

Peter is survived by; his loving wife, Arvilla Durrell Pease; his sons, Gregory (Lynne) Pease, and Steven (Judy) Pease; his daughter, Lisa (Joel) Gallant; and his sister, Sally (Gordon) Humbert. He was blessed with eleven grandchildren and eighteen great grandchildren. As well as Todd (Cheryl) Walker and Rob (Julia) Ruddy.

He was preceded in death by his parents, H. Roland Pease and Ethel Cobb Pease of North New Portland.

Donations may be made in Peter's memory for a handicap lift to the Calvary Bible Church, c/o Kirk Vajentic, PO Box 222, Stratton, ME 04982.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 15, 2017 at 10 am, with a reception to follow, at Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938. Interment with military honors will be held on June 10, 2017 at 10 am at the East New Portland Cemetery.