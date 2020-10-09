Peter Timothy Grindle (1948-2020)

TEMPLE - Peter Timothy Grindle, 72, of Temple, passed away on October 7th 2020 at the Sandy River Center for Healthcare in Farmington.

He was born in Bar Harbor Maine on March 8, 1948 to George and Eva (Abel) Grindle. Peter worked for 38 years for the Bass shoe company, but his true life long endeavor was a volunteer service as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses. In June of 1966 he married Carol LeBlanc and they shared 54 years of marriage making their home on Intervale road where they raised their five children. Peter had a love of the outdoors watching wildlife, picking fiddleheads, fishing and hiking. He had an extensive knowledge of the local plants and animals. More than his love of the outdoors was his love of people which he expressed through 46 years of serving as an elder in the Farmington congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses and a lifetime of ministry work to the local community. He thought the most loving thing he could do for others was to help them see the benefits God's Kingdom would bring to their lives. His genuine love for his fellow man was a wonderful example and he will surely be missed.

Peter is survived by his wife Carol Grindle. His five children; Cindy, Travis, Amy, Todd, Karianna, and five grandchildren along with many nieces and nephews.

Cremation cared for by Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams-McFarlane Chapel 137 Farmington Falls Rd. Farmington. A memorial service will be held at a later date. A kind word may be left in his Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com