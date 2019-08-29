Peter Walker Armstrong (1939-2019)

TEMPLE - Peter Walker Armstrong, 80, of Temple, died suddenly on Aug. 27, 2019.

He was born in 1939, in Newark, NJ, to Richard and Elizabeth (Schuh) Armstrong. Peter attended Colby College and Boston University Graduate School, from which he earned degrees. He served two years in the Peace Corps in Panama and worked professionally for the YMCA of Reading and Berks County, Penn.

He met and married Janice Jeffers in New York City. Peter and Janice moved to Maine to homestead. Peter became a coordinator of Red Nugget Harvesters, a cooperative apple picking and pruning crew. Later, he continued to prune apple trees during the winter and restore gardens during the summer for the rest of his life. An avid birder, he loved the natural world: skiing, canoeing, camping and hiking. Peter and Janice lived "off the grid" for 25 years, building their own home and growing organic vegetables.

Peter is survived by his wife of 50 years, Janice; his sister, Ellen; numerous nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews, a great grand nephew; and cousins; all of whom he loved and admired as they did him. He was predeceased by his parents; his son, Ian; and his sister, Judy.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Southern Poverty Law Center, 400 Washington Avenue, Montgomery, AL 36104.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at 2 p.m., at the Old North Church, 118 High Street, Farmington, ME.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.