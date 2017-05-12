Peter Whittier Farnum (1943-2017)

PHILLIPS - Peter Whittier Farnum passed away Tuesday, May 9, 2017 in Phillips with his wife Barbara and their families by his side.

Peter was born Dec. 2, 1943 in Palm Springs, Calif., to army officer Gleason and his wife Ruth W. Barnard Farnum.

He was brought up in Arlington, Mass Where he graduated from Arlington High School and attended Boston University.

Peter worked in the printing industry, setting up printing businesses for printing companies all over the country. Later on he owned his own print shop, and in retirement he made his own jewelry line as a hobby.

Peter met his wife, Barbara Adams Lewis, in 2009 and married in December of 2011, they lived winters in Wilton and summers at the family cabin (Riverhigh) on the Sandy River in Phillips. Peter enjoyed fly fishing, gardening, especially his pumpkin patch, talking picnics and driving into the back country in his jeep with his wife, and mans best friend, Tillie. He also loved all the wildlife, he could be found feeding the deer, bear, rabbits, birds, coons and sitting on the back porch watching sunrises and the river.

He leaves his wife of 6 years, a brother, John of Arlington, Mass. His daughter Heather, and her husband Brent Hefner. Grandchildren Lorin and Noah of Fletcher, NC. Susan Whitlock, husband Kevin, and grandson Jacob of Chandlier, NC. Stepsons Duane G. Lewis Jr, his wife Betty, and grandsons Mike and Fred. Five great grandchildren of Mt. Vernon Ky, and Hawaii. Raymond S. Lewis, wife Stephanie, and grandchildren, Raymond D., Christine, Miranda, and Randy of Wilton. Sister-in-law, Susan Reed and husband James of Phippsburg. Nieces and nephews. Special cousins Marcia Curtis, Richard and Dave Testa of Tamworth, NH, Cynthia Lamont of San Diego, Calif., and lifelong friend Bill Hollingsworth of Mt. Vernon, and many more cousins.

Peter will be remembered for his many pranks and great stories, he will be sadly missed by us all, and his best dog, Tillie.

Private family services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Adams-McFarlane Funeral & Cremation Svc. 108 Court St. Farmington, ME.

