Philip A. Wright (1922-2016)

FARMINGTON – Philip Ashton Wright, 94, of Jay, passed peacefully on Friday morning, Dec. 30, 2016, at Edgewood Rehabilitation and Living Center where he had resided for a brief time, having enjoyed living independently at his farm on the East Dixfield Road for many years.

He was blessed with the helping hands and the food (goodies) brought and given by his friends, family, neighbors, nieces and nephews. He and his family were/are grateful for all of their assistance. A special thanks to: Halstead Burhoe, Donald Wright, Marvin Storer, and Bob Clough. We would also like to give special thanks to the nurses and staff at Edgewood Rehabilitation and Living Center for taking such good care of our grandfather. He was full of smiles and really enjoyed al of their help.

Edward and Sarah (Wright) Wright welcomed him on Oct. 7, 1922, born on the family farm in Jay. He was a graduate of Jay High School and worked locally in the Wilton Woolen Mill, helped with local and state winter road maintenance and later worked in construction for Blue Rock Industries. He was a self-employed logger and farmer.

His greatest joys came from making music and spending time with his family. He was a devoted member of the Wright's Orchestra and was a well known fiddler, also playing with the Down East Country Music Association.

He was a true Mainer who enjoyed working in the woods, hunting and enjoyed watching his great-grandson, Randon Ashton Harris diminish the woodchuck population...a skill that he taught well and had some comical experiences that are now cherished memories.

He also knew the heartache of grieving the loss of his two daughters: Lorna Dale and Lois Medcoff. He is loved by his granddaughters: Terri Harris and her husband, "Bucky" of Jay and Brenda Medcoff of E. Dixfield; and two grandchildren Heather and Randon Ashton Harris.

Family and friends are invited to call at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 308 Franklin Rd., (Rte. 133) Jay, on Wednesday, Jan. 4 from 3-5 p.m. Springtime graveside services will be held on Monday morning May 8 at 11 a.m. at the Birchland Cemetery, Rte. 17, North Jay. Winter entombment at the funeral home.

Remembrance gifts may be given to either the Old Crow Indian Band, c/o Lois King, 1299 Franklin Rd., Jay, ME 04239 or to the Kenneth Foster Regional Technology Center, c/o Forestry Dept., 173 Seamon Road Farmington, ME 04938. Tributes and condolences may be shared on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com, where his video tribute may also be viewed.