Philip Albert Forsman (1969-2018)

RANGELEY – A glorious and gregarious light went out of this world on the morning of June 3, 2018; Philip Albert Forsman is now born unto heaven and into the arms of waiting family.

Philip was a long-time resident of East Harwich, MA, later relocating to Rangeley, Maine. He was born March 26, 1969 in Springfield, MA a son of Philip Winthrop and Karen Margaret Samotis Forsman. He attended Cape Cod Regional Technical High School in Harwich and studied horticulture there. After high school, Philip followed his father in the family business of masonry works and did all aspects of landscaping. He later started and owned a successful business, Philip A. Forsman Concrete Construction. Philip has a son Benjamin Philip Forsman who was the light of his life who is currently serving in the United States Air Force in Montana and his father could not have been more proud of him. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with Ben and his father, and was an avid fly fisherman. He tied his own flies; an art he learned from his father.

He is survived by his son Benjamin Philip Forsman of Montana; parents, Karen and Philip of Rangeley; sisters, Heather J. Forsman of Farmington and Heidi B Forsman Kent and her husband, Timothy of Chatham, MA; also survived by Albert Forsman of CT and his daughter, Candace, Nancy Samotis and her husband, Brad of Brewster, MA, Suzanne Collins and her husband, John of Villarica, GA; and many other extended family members; friends, Aaron and Megan Vryhoff and Sean and Christine Culver as well as many other dear friends that will miss his larger than life presence.

Memorial services will be held on Friday, June 15 at 1 p.m. at the Second Baptist Church in Palmer, MA. The family welcomes you to come and share your hearts and memories of their beloved Philip. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that those who desire consider memorial gifts in Philip’s memory to the Benjamin Forsman Fund at Franklin Savings Bank, PO Box 650, Rangeley, ME 04970. Memories and tributes may be shared on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com. Cremation and family care has been provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, ME.