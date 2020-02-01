Philip Allen Pinkham (1944-2020)

PHILLIPS - Philip Allen Pinkham “Phil”, 75, of Phillips, passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning, Jan. 28, 2020. Phil was born on June 23, 1944, the son of Charles Philip Pinkham and Nellie Pinkham. He was educated in the schools of Strong. In 1966, he was drafted into the U.S. Army and stationed in Germany until 1967. Phil was always known as a hard worker, jack of all trades, a man who could fix anything. He worked the night shift at Forsters while going to high school and continued working many years at Forsters, T & R Flagg “Flagg boys”, and Pete Tyler. Later, as he slowed down, he worked for Albert and George Berry. Phil will always be remembered for his ability to slash an incredible amount of wood.

Phil loved his family, well known for his story telling, animal lover, and his passion for stock car racing. Early on, Phil spent many hours either talking about or working on his race car “011” with Big John and Steve Haines. Many will remember the bus Phil hauled his car with. Those who knew will remember him racing in Haleyville, Beech Ridge, Oxford, Skowhegan, Unity, and Wiscasset. Phil’s last race was at the Ladd’s with his most excellent pit crew Ricky and Richard Moody, Andy Phillips and Jim Beedy. Later in life, Phil enjoyed watching and feeding the deer, babysitting Lacy, his grand dog, visits from Juanita and Willie, as Phil always loved company. Phil always had a story to tell.

Phil is survived by his wife of 37 years, Marcy Pinkham; sons, Philip David Pinkham and wife Michelle of Poland, Scott Pinkham and companion Lori Savage of Phillips, Vernon Ladd and wife Tammy-Jo of Windham; daughter, Angela Pinkham Mitchell and husband Brian of Strong; seven grandchildren, Connor Pinkham, Destiny Clough, Cassidy Pinkham, Sydney Pinkham, Philip Yeaton, Madison Ladd, and Gunnar Mitchell; sisters, Muriel Lisherness of Strong and Evelyne Crosson of Jay; many nieces, nephews and friends. Family was very important to Phil and he will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

The family would like to thank Brad Phillips and Lisa at the Rumford VA for the love and kindness provided over the years; the staff at Togus Springs; and lastly, Marcy, our mother, for the unbelievable care and love she provided to our father over the years until his last moments.

At Phil’s request there will be no services held. The family will have a private service at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.