Philip Ashton Wright (1923-2017)

JAY – Pubic graveside services for Philip Ashton Wright, 94, of Jay, who passed on Dec. 30, 2016, will be held Monday morning May 8 at 11 a.m. from Birchland Cemetery, Rte. 17, North Jay, with Pastor Henry Cooper of the Fayette Baptist Church, officiating. Arrangements are in the care of the Wiles Remembrance Center, 308 Franklin Rd., Rte. 133, Jay. Remembrance gifts may be given to either the Old Crow Indian Band c/o Lois King 1299Franklin Rd. Jay, Me. 04239 or to the Kenneth Foster Regional Technology Center, c/o Forestry Dept. 173 Seamon Road Farmington, Me. 04938. His family welcomes your messages on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.