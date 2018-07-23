Philip M. Young (1917-2018)

GORHAM — Philip M. Young, 100, passed away on July 16, 2018 at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough.

Philip, better known to some as Phil, and to others as W1JTH, was born in Shirley Mills on October 22, 1917. He graduated valedictorian of Corinna Union Academy. Following high school, he worked at Milton Willard Co. and in 1941 he married Dorothy Wood. In 1945, he enlisted in the United States Navy proudly serving his country at the end of World War II as an Electronics Technicians Mate. Passing the Eddy Test had identified him as having the aptitude and capability to receive intensive technical training in electronics.

Phil’s interest in radio began when he was a young boy. He was only seven when (in his own words) “the magic device invaded our household in 1924”. He became the family radio technician connecting the batteries, speaker, antenna and ground wires by studying diagrams. He was thoroughly invested in ham radio, receiving his Class C radio license in 1936 and upgraded to advanced in 1947. By 1950 Dot had also become interested in ham radio and was licensed as W1TGY. Phil sat as net control for the Sea Gull Net every Friday night, worked stations around the globe, and even the International Space Station.

A career in radio began when Phil and Dot moved to Augusta in the 50’s where he worked at WRDO Radio, and later for the State of Maine becoming the Director of Radio Facilities for the Maine State Department of Transportation until retirement in 1977. Phil considered himself lucky to have worked in a field he was so passionate about.

In his spare time, Phil along with his wife, extensively volunteered for the American Lung Association during the 1980s and 1990s. His volunteer work continued with the Trek Across Maine, where he introduced the idea of using ham radio to coordinate communication services for the race in a time before cellular phones. This year, Phil was a recipient of the Remember ME award, an award sponsored by the Maine Health Care Association to recognize pioneering, innovative, and interesting residents living in Maine’s long term care facilities.

He is survived by his wife of 77 years, Dorothy Young; a daughter, Carol Hanken and her husband Bruce of South Hiram, a son Kenneth Young of Pensacola, FL. He was “Gump” to grandchildren, Jeremy Hanken (N1KWT) and his wife, Sara of Gorham, Jason Hanken of Windham, and Katie Veazie and her husband Chris of Gorham; and three great grandchildren, Philip Hanken, Haley Hanken, and Hazel Veazie.

Phil was predeceased by his siblings; son-in-law, Jack Ryan; and granddaughter-in-law Laci Hanken.

A memorial celebration will be held on Saturday, August 4, 2018 at 4pm at the Gorham Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 76 State St., Gorham, ME 04038. In keeping with Phil’s volunteer work, memorial contributions in Phil’s name may be made to the Maine Chapter American Lung Association, 122 State St., Augusta, ME 04330 OR www.lung.org. To express condolences or participate in Phil’s online tribute, please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.