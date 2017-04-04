Philip ‘Phil’ Edward O’Brion (1936-2017)

AUGUSTA – Philip “Phil” Edward O’Brion, 81, of Jay, died Saturday evening, April 1, 2017, at the Togus VA Hospital in Augusta, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on Jan. 19, 1936, in Portland, the son of William E. and Bertha V. (Bean) O’Brion.

He graduated in 1954 from Deering High School and following one year at college, entered the US Coast Guard.

On April 4, 1970, he married Marceline Melcher in Jay. They worked together as owners of O’Brion’s Electronics/Radio Shack in Farmington, later known as Lynn-Hom Electronics Radio Shack.

After joining the Farmington Elks Lodge #2430 in 1983 his love and dedication to the Elks Association saw him achieve many accomplishments, including State President, State Elk of the Year, Lodge Elk of the Year, Past District Deputy Grand Exalted Ruler, Past Grand Lodge Committeeman, Area I Ritualistic Chairman, Lodge Treasurer, Grand Lodge Appointee Special Oversight Committee, and Honorary Life Member. As well as still holding positions of State Secretary and Lodge Secretary, up until his passing.

Through their involvement with the Elks, Phil and Marcie traveled throughout the United States, making many great friends and memories. He was a former member of the Jay Fire Dept. and was a member of the American Legion. He will be remembered for his gentlemanly ways and for his patriotism.

He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Marcie on Feb. 6, 2010. He is survived by his children: Linda Walter(David) of Readfield; Homer Ambrose( Louise) of Jay; Cheryl Smith and her significant other, Randy Staples of North Jay, Wendy Cain (Craig) of Florida; P. Edward O’Brion, Jr. of Hollis and Thomas O’Brion (Roberta) of Windham, several grand and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister, Dorothy Dobson.

The O’Brion family invites to share your condolences and tributes on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

Family and friends are invited to call at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 308 Franklin Rd. (Rte. 133), Wednesday evening 6-8 p.m. An Elks service, conducted by members of BPOE #2430 will be held during Wednesday evening visitation at 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the Center on Thursday morning April 6, 2017 at 11 AM. Following services, a comfort reception will be held at the Farmington Elks Lodge School St, West Farmington. All are welcome. Remembrance gifts may be given to the Maine Children’s Cancer Program, c/o the Farmington Elks Lodge, PO Box 526, West Farmington, Me. 04992.