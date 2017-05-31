Philip R. Brennan (1943-2017)

FARMINGTON - Philip R. Brennan died unexpectedly on May 27, 2017 at the age of 73.

He was born on Dec. 1, 1943 in Concord, Mass., the son of the late Clyde and Virginia Brennan.

He completed an Associate’s Degree from Cape Cod Community College, worked with Vetorino Brothers Construction Company, and served in the Army National Guard. He married Miriam L. Cahoon in West Barnstable, Mass. on Sept. 18, 1965.

In 1976, the family moved to Farmington where Phil designed and built their home and worked as a private contractor with Donald Ayer in Temple. Phil later established Brennan’s Creative Woodwork, producing furniture made of antique wood and selling his creations at both West Barnstable Tables in Massachusetts and The Sugarwood Gallery in Farmington of which he was one of the founders.

He could often be found in the garden with Mim, or enjoying his extended family during the traditional Friday night pizza and the annual family camp week. Phil also could be found in the dome restoring antique cars and even building a speedster. He had a great variety of skills that he readily shared and was a lifelong learner.

Phil will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 51 years, Miriam, his daughters Laura Campion and her husband Michael of Kittery, Joanna Backman and her husband Carl of Temple, his grandchildren Ryan and Julia Campion, Michael Tatu, Lauren Beale and Alexaiya Backman as well as three great grandchildren. He also leaves behind his brother Steven Brennan and wife Michele of Industry, as well as several nieces and nephews. Phil had an extensive group of friends that he cherished.

At Phil’s request, there will be no services. Those that wish to, can make a donation in Phil’s memory to Maine Woodland Owners Assoc. (SWOAM), PO Box 836, Augusta, ME 04332-0836 or the Paralyzed Veterans of America, 801 18th Street, NW, Washington, DC 20006 attn: Donor Services. Arrangements under the care of Adams-McFarlane Funeral & Cremation Services, 108 Court St., Farmington.

Condolences may be sent for the family at www.adamsmcfarlane.com