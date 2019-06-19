Phillip Harry Webber, Jr. (1945-2019)

CHINA - Phillip Harry Webber, Jr., 73, passed away June 15, 2019, at his home in China, in the presence of his wife and brother, Clarence.

He was born July 25, 1945 in Anson, the son of Phillip H. Sr. and Florence (Sealey) Webber.

He earned his GED from Madison High School and attended Thomas College. He was a veteran who proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1965 to 1966 until his honorable discharge. Phillip worked for many years as a post office clerk and enjoyed fishing, hunting, building and fixing things (he was called “Mr. Fix-It”). He loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them.

On Oct. 5, 2013, he married Luanne (Connelly) Caldwell.

He is survived by his wife of 6 years, Luanne (Connelly) Webber of China, Maine; his mother, Florence (Sealey) Webber of Madison, Maine; 3 daughters, Stacey L. Bodwell and husband Matthew of Ipswich, Massachusetts; Shannon Webber of Biddeford, Maine, Elaine McClamma and husband Jason of Embden, Maine; step-daughter, Betty Calcagni and husband Joshua of West Warwick, Rhode Island; step-son, Michael Roy and wife Stevana of Homer, Alaska; 5 sisters, Beth Crosley of New London, Connecticut; Sherry Messer and husband Chet of Madison, Maine; Euletta Seavey and husband Raymond of Madison, Maine; Florence Bachelder and husband Rick of Kingfield, Maine; Hattie Spaulding and husband Charlie of Palmyra, Maine; 2 brothers, Clarence Webber of Madison, Maine; David Webber and wife Cathy of Madison, Maine: uncle Theodore Sealey of East Madison, Maine; 11 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his father, Phillip H. Webber Sr. and brother, Tommy Webber.

A graveside service will be held Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at 10:00 am at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Mt. Vernon Road, Augusta.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Phillip’s memory to the Veterans Association of America, Inc., P.O. Box 309 Audubon Station, New York, New York 10032-0309.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.