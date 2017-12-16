Phillip L. Frost Sr. (1949-2017)

ANSON - Phillip L. Frost Sr. , 71 of Anson, passes away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017 at his home in Anson.

Phillip was born on July 15, 1949 in Farmington, a son of Harold L. and Ruth E. (Berry) Frost. He was a graduate of Farmington High School, Class of 1965.After high school he enlisted in the United States Navy.

Returning home Phillip worked as a truck driver and machinist at K and H Construction, a truck driver at DeCosta Egg Farm,and Chandler Lumber, in 1980 he went to work at Madison Paper in Madison until his retirement due to health issues in 2008.

Phillip enjoyed hunting, boating, driving his side by side, fishing and he would often stop at every brook he came across to check it out. He loved animals, playing his guitar, singing and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife Claudette Frost, his five children, Kathy LeClair and her husband Nick, William Frost, Phillip Frost Jr. and his wife Josie, Kevin Frost and Keith Frost and his wife Jamie.

Phillip is also survived by his siblings, Chuck Frost and his wife Bonnie, Charlotte Greenleaf, Mavis Gallagher, Louis Greenleaf and Gloria Greene. Five grandchildren, one great grandchild and several nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Giberson Funeral Home, 40 Maple Street Madison.A Graveside service will be held on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017 at 12 p.m. in the Maine Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, Mount Vernon Road, Augusta , followed by a reception at 2 p.m. at the American Legion Post 39 in Madison. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home, Madison.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Phillip's name to Double B Equine Rescue 997 W Mills Rd, Industry, ME 04938

