Phyllis Althea Mitchell (1932-2019)

OXFORD - Phyllis Althea Mitchell, 87, formerly of New Vineyard, went to see her Lord and Savior on Aug. 30, 2019, surrounded by loved ones at her home in Oxford.

She was born on Aug. 29, 1932 in Stricklands, the daughter of Walter and Edith Mildred (Plummer) Hunt. Phyllis was educated in the schools of Livermore Falls.

On March 10, 1951, she married Benjamin Mitchell in Livermore Falls. Being a wife, mother and homemaker was the joy of her life. She attended Mountain View Bible Church in New Vineyard. Phyllis enjoyed painting, feeding the birds and squirrels, doing puzzles and crossword puzzles, and attending family reunions.

Phyllis is survived by; her husband of 68 years, Benjamin Mitchell; her sister, Mary White of North Turner; two sons, Paul Mitchell of Fayette and Mike Mitchell of New Vineyard; many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was predeceased by; her parents, Walter and Mildred Hunt; siblings, Everett Hunt, Annie Stevens, Arline Phillips, Oscar Hunt, Billy Hunt, Richard Hunt, Weston Hunt, and Bert Hunt; and three children, Peter, Sally, and Curt.

A private graveside service for the family will be held at the Moose Hill Cemetery in Livermore Falls. Public memorial services will be held on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at 4 pm, at the New Life Church, 66 Hyde Rd., Jay, ME. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.