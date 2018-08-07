Phyllis E. Whittemore (1938-2018)

NEW SHARON - Phyllis E. Whittemore, 80, of New Sharon, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at her home in New Sharon.

She was born Jan. 18, 1938 in Skowhegan, Maine, the daughter of Alfred Washburn and Etta (Stain) Washburn. She was educated in Skowhegan area schools.

She married Kerry P. Whittemore, July 24, 1965, they shared 47 years together before his passing August 12, 2012.

Phyllis spent many years as a homemaker. Over the years, she worked for a local shoe company for a short time. She also worked for Al’s Taxi as a dispatcher, and helped build the family business, Swan Road Video.

She was a strong woman with a heart of gold and a strong faith in God. She attended many area churches over the years, finding herself at home in her Pentecostal church.

Phyllis enjoyed shopping, cooking and loved the time she spent with her family. She also enjoyed going to the movies, and collecting Christian movies, books, and listening to her son and daughter-in-law sing.

She is survived by her children, Jerry Washburn and his wife Faith of Vassalboro, Troy Whittemore of New Sharon, Julie Collins and her husband Ted of Farmington, Karen Dartt of Millbury, OH, Tammy Hamlin and her husband Dale of Farmington, Kevin Whittemore of New Sharon; her brother, Pete Washburn of Skowhegan; 14 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday Aug. 10, 2018 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Smart & Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan, Maine. A funeral service will be held on Saturday Aug. 11, 2018 at 3 p.m. at the Church of Faith, Canaan Rd., Skowhegan, Maine, burial to follow at the Southside Cemetery in Skowhegan, Maine.