Phyllis Flora Searles Parlin (1932-2020)

FARMINGTON - Phyllis Flora Searles Parlin, 88, formerly of Avon, passed away on November 3, 2020 at Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington. For the past two years, she had been a resident at Sandy River Center in Farmington. She was born on September 1, 1932 in Coplin Plantation, daughter of Samuel and Angelita (White) Searles. Phyllis attended school in Stratton and graduated from high school in the class of 1950. On July 29, 1950, Phyllis married Stanton W. Parlin in Stratton and he predeceased her in June of 1993. She was a homemaker and they raised five children. Phyllis enjoyed quilting and reading.

Phyllis is survived by her five children, Melody Lavoie of Phillips, Elaine Brisard and husband Alan of Madrid, Michael Parlin and wife Denise of Manchester, Tamara Lakin, Stanton Parlin Jr. and wife Julie of New Sharon; six grandchildren, five great grandchildren, and two great, great grandchildren.

Private interment will be at the Mt. Abram Cemetery in Salem Township. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.