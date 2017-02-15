FARMINGTON – Phyllis J. Pomerleau, 87, of Jay, died on her birthday, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, at Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington.

She was born in Weld, a daughter of Honory and Arlene (Ross) Fournier and received her education in Jay schools. She worked at Forster Manufacturing for 25 years as a spring pin operator before retiring in 1998. In 1950, she married William Baxter; He died in 1966. In 1982, she married Harold Pomerleau and they made their home in Jay.

Mrs. Pomerleau was a life member of the Lane-Dube Amvets Post 33 Auxiliary.

She is survived by her husband, Harold Pomerleau of Jay; three sons: William “Bill” Baxter and his wife, Debbie of Leeds, Edward Baxter and his wife, Jody Cook of Farmington, and Theodore “Ted” Baxter and his wife, Cheryl of Farmington; a step-son, Raymond Pomerleau and his wife, Prudy of Canton; two brothers: John Fournier of Jay and Herbert Fournier and his wife, Dean of Callahan, FL; grandchildren, Jenny MacIsaac and her husband, Jeff of Wilton, Jami Harriman and her husband, William of Jay, Scott Baxter, and Amy Baxter Decker, both of Farmington; step grandchildren, Matthew L’Italien and his wife, Ranae, Raymond “Butch” Pomerleau, Jr., Debbie Pomerleau, Jonathan Constantine, and Mary Jane Constantine; great grandchildren, Cameron and Kyle of Wilton, Andrue and Gabriella of Jay, and Addison of Farmington; step great grandchildren, Isabelle and Silas L’Italien and MacKinley Monahan.

She was predeceased by a son, Maynard; a brother, Ed; and a half-sister, Beverly Crocker.

Condolences and tributes as well as a memorial video may be shared on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

Funeral services will be held on Friday at 1 p.m. at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 308 Franklin Road, Jay. Relatives and friends are invited to call one hour prior to the services. Winter entombment is at the Center with interment in the Spring at Lakeview Cemetery in Wilton.

The family asks that those who desire consider memorial gifts in Mrs. Pomerleau’s memory to the American Cancer Society, Maine Affiliate, Inc., One Bowdoin Mill Island, Suite 300, Topsham, ME 04086.