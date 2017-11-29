Phyllis M. Bragg (1930-2017)

BINGHAM - Phyllis M. Bragg, 87, lifelong resident of Madison, died early Friday evening at Somerset Rehab.

She was born in Madison on March 24, 1930, a daughter of Laurent J. and Appoline (Richards) Maillet and graduated from Madison High School in 1948. In 1951, she married Myron “Mike” Blanchard. He died in 1979. She married Harold “Dud” Bragg in 1980 and he died in 1997.

Phyllis worked in various capacities within the community, from babysitting, taking in ironing, working in the local shoe shop, and being the “lunch lady” at the Old Point Ave. school. She was an ardent supporter of Madison athletics and was named the Fan of the Year by the Madison Sports Boosters in 1992. She was a communicant of St. Sebastian Church in Madison and a member of the Madison Historical Society. She will be remembered for her love of Pepsi.

She is survived by her daughter, Karen Cowan of Madison; a brother, Lawrence Maillet and his wife, Connie of North Port, Fla.; a granddaughter, Tracey Richards and her husband, Christopher of Pittsfield, Mass.; She was predeceased by seven sisters.

Private family committal services will be at St. Sebastian Cemetery, Madison in the early summer of 2018. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 23 from 11-3 p.m. at Oosoola Park in Norridgewock. Bring your own picnic and a story to share. Phyllis requested that those who desire consider memorial gifts to the charity of their choice or to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, 477 Congress Street, Portland, ME 04101.

Condolences and tributes may be shared on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

Cremation care has been provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.