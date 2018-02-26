Phyllis M. Knox (1927-2018)

PORTLAND – Phyllis M. Knox, 90, of Peru, died Friday afternoon at Maine Medical Center in Portland. She was born in Peru, May 23, 1927, a daughter of Wilbur and Marguerite (Babb) Hussey and was a 1945 graduate of Stephens High School. On Oct. 24, 1947, she married Warren Knox in Peru. He passed Nov. 5, 2008. Mrs. Knox was a homemaker for much of her life, caring for her family and later worked as an aide for over thirty years at Victorian Villa in Canton, assisting many residents younger than herself. Phyllis had a strong Christian faith and loved God and passed that love along to her entire family that she cherished. She enjoyed reading in her free-time.

She is loved by her family; daughter, Cyndi Hanmer and her husband, Jim of Dixfield, daughter, Rachel Meisner of Mexico, son, Tim and his wife, Carrie of Rumford; eight grandchildren, Travis Hanmer, Jared Hanmer and his wife, Amanda, Shira Waite and her husband, Mike, Sheena Holmquist and her husband, Justin, Ben Meisner, Josh Meisner and his wife, Sherry, Andy Knox and his fiancé, Alexia Lind, and Audrie Crouanas and her husband, Zack; seven great-grandchildren, Cody and Caleb Hanmer, Lana and Leighton Waite, and Griffin, Garrison, Lucas, and Levi Holmquist, and Reese Meisner. She was predeceased by a son-in-law, Kerry Meisner. Condolences and tributes may be shared on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

A Celebration of Her Life will be held on Saturday, March 3rd from 1-5 pm at the Region 9 Center, 377 River Road, Mexico. Private family interment will be at the Knox Cemetery in Peru later in the spring. The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, donations be considered to the American Heart Association, Maine Affiliate, 51 US-1 # M, Scarborough, ME 05074, www.heart.org. Cremation care has been provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center of Dixfield.