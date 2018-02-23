Phyllis Marie Haines (1935-2018)

FARMINGTON - Phyllis Marie Haines, 82, passed away on Feb. 18, 2018 at Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington.

She was born on March 26, 1935 in Rumford, the daughter of Armon and Louise (Gould) Dubois.

She was educated in the schools of Rumford. In 1959, Phyllis married Frank Haines in Rumford. For several years, she was employed at Diamond National in Dixfield. She was a member of the St. Athanasius-St. John Catholic Church in Rumford. Phyllis enjoyed traveling with her husband.

She is survived by; her husband, Frank Haines of Farmington; her son, Shawn Haines and wife Karol of North New Portland; her sisters, Margaret Roy of Brunswick and Susan Deroche of Sebago.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.