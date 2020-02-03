Phyllis Marion Briggs (1925-2020)

MEXICO - Phyllis Marion Briggs, 94, of Dixfield, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 at her daughter’s home in Mexico with her family at her side.

She was born in Canton on July 5, 1925 to William and Pearl (Wallingford) Jordan.

She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Dale Briggs; six daughters, Elaine Dean, April Jamison (Brian), Pam Reed (Charlie), Merie O’Neil (Rod), Alicia Spaulding (Scott), and Dalene Pulk (Tim); three sons, Martin Macie, David Briggs (Nicole), and Tracy Briggs (Michelle); special nieces and nephews; Larry, Lloyd and Elaine Webster, thirty-three grandchildren; fifty-six great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild, and multiple nieces and nephews

Phyllis was predeceased by her daughter, Sharon Macie; four grandsons, Tommy Briggs, Carlton O’Neil, Samuel O‘Neil, and Jeffrey McClintick; and all 13 of her siblings.

Phyllis, known as a strong and stubborn woman, was a nurturer at heart. She was ten years old when she took over the care of her younger siblings, child rearing would continue to be an integral part of her life as she proceeded to raise her ten children and multiple nieces, nephews, cousins, and grandchildren.

To those of us who love her, it will be the little things that remind us of her; the color purple, lilacs, and spatulas to name just a few.

The family invites you to a celebration of her life on Monday Feb. 17, 2020 at 12 p.m. at the Apostolic Church of Mexico, 9 Brown St. Cremation care is provided by Wiles Remembrance Center, 42 Weld St. Dixfield.

